In Loving Memory







QUIELLIN E. HORTON







"Precious ~ Quint"







January 5, 1971 ~ April 21, 2000









"PRECIOUS" ~ 24 years have passed and the pain inside my heart still remains the same! I'm living my life to da fullest through the many smiles, tears and laughters! I know U are proud of me! "PRECIOUS" there's not a day that goes by that I don't smile and think about U!



Loving and missing U immensely, MA!

