HOOD, Dorothy



Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy Hood will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Gary D. Dean, Pastor. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Entombment will be at Westview Cemetery Abbey. She is survived by 5 children, Willie Lee Jones, Eston William Hood Sr., Johnny Clarence Hood, Gwendolyn Hood-Freeman and Michael Louis Hood daughters-in-law: Brenda Jones, Shirley Hood, and Phyllis Hood; 1 son-in-law, Ronald Freeman, Sr.; one surviving sister, Ethel Benton; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. TODAY, Public Viewing from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.



