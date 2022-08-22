Hilliard, Asa Grant

IN MEMORIAM



Dr. Asa Grant Hilliard III a/k/a Nana Baffour Amankwatia II



August 22nd would be your 89th Birthday and not a day goes by that your love does not live within all of us. With our family, with your work to ensure an equal educational opportunity for the underserved and underappreciated, and in your quest to be a good and humble servant of God, you lived your life with an urgency that left us with a clear pathway that will prayerfully bring us all back together again one day, in eternity. We miss you beyond measure, but we know your place in eternity is the accomplishment for which you are most proud. MAAT KHERU! May God continue to bless you with all love, strength, joy, humility and understanding, forever and ever like the Sun, eternally.



Love, Patsy Jo Hilliard

