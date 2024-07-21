Obituaries

Henderson, James

1 hour ago

HENDERSON, James

"Hollywood"

Celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. James "Hollywood" Henderson, Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:00 AM at West Mitchell CME Church, 560 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, GA National Cemetery (Canton, GA). Public visitation will be held Wednesday between the hours of 1 PM- 6 PM, followed by a Wake Service from 6 PM- 7 PM in the Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: AJC

Water service disrupted to 5 Buckhead apartment complexes

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Mid-80s during a wet weekend with storms ahead

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads
The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Gannon, J. Truett
1h ago
Colley, Helen
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates