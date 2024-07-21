HENDERSON, James



"Hollywood"



Celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. James "Hollywood" Henderson, Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:00 AM at West Mitchell CME Church, 560 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, GA National Cemetery (Canton, GA). Public visitation will be held Wednesday between the hours of 1 PM- 6 PM, followed by a Wake Service from 6 PM- 7 PM in the Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.



