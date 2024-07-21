HENDERSON, James
"Hollywood"
Celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. James "Hollywood" Henderson, Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:00 AM at West Mitchell CME Church, 560 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment, GA National Cemetery (Canton, GA). Public visitation will be held Wednesday between the hours of 1 PM- 6 PM, followed by a Wake Service from 6 PM- 7 PM in the Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA
30311
Editors' Picks
SUNDAY’S WEATHER