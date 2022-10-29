ajc logo
Henderson, Glenda

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HENDERSON, Glenda

Glenda Campbell Nail Henderson of McDonough, GA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born September 20, 1934, in Henrietta, TX to the late Willie Mae "Sue" Campbell and JT Campbell.

After raising her daughters Mrs. Henderson became a real estate agent achieving Million Dollar Status multiple years. She was a Sunday school teacher for most of her adult life, sang in the choir, and held other positions in the church and community. Her life long passion was playing the piano. Her kind, sweet, and compassionate spirit was felt by many over the years. She was always ready with encouragement and words of wisdom.

Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy R. Nail, and two brothers, JT Campbell Jr and Dalton Ray Campbell. Survivors are her husband of twelve years, William Jefferson "Billy" Henderson; daughters and sons-in-laws, Marsha Baker of Hilton Head Island, SC; Vicky and Dennis Palmer of Winston Salem, NC; Penny and Gary Kelley of McDonough, GA; Ginger Wilson of McDonough, GA; and Melanie and William "Bill" Ullrich of McDonough, GA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; sister, Patricia "Pat" Stanton of Lubbock, TX; sister-in-law, Bonita "Bonnie" Martin (Coy) of Lubbock, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held October 31, 2022, 3:00 with visitation prior to the service at 2:00 at Bethany Baptist Church, McDonough, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church and designate Missions' Fund, 4 North Bethany Road, McDonough, GA 30252.




