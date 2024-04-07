HAY, Mary Bradley



Mary Bradley Hay passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024, in Black Mountain, NC, at the age of 79. Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, to Erroll B. Hay, Jr. and Charlotte King Hay, Mary was a graduate of E. Rivers Elementary, the Westminster Schools, and the University of Georgia. For much of her career, Mary pioneered her way as a female civilian engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. She lived in Ohio, Virginia, and Atlanta, before retiring to her dream of a small farm with horses, goats, chickens, cats and dogs in Tryon, NC. A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, GA, on April 27, at 10:30 AM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com