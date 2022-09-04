Hartley, John

HARTLEY, Jr., John H. M.D.



Dr. John Hartley, 87, of Atlanta passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Charlotte, NC with his wife, Kathy, by his side. He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Hartley of Athens, GA and Meredith Hartley of Bozeman, MT, and grandchildren, Hunter Dodd Hartley Higgins of Decatur, GA and Layton Orme Oliveria of Winter Park, FL. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John H. Hartley, Sr. of Atlanta.



He was born in November 1934 and spent his early years living at his beloved Niskey Lake before his family moved to Buckhead after WWII. He graduated from the Darlington School in Rome, GA and then attended Emory University where he majored in English and pledged SAE. He went on to Emory Medical School, where he graduated with honors in 1963. He did his residency in Atlanta at Piedmont and Grady Hospitals, finishing as Chief Resident.



As a physician, he completed his military commitment serving with the US Air Force at Luke AFB in Arizona. He would stay in the Reserves, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Following his service, he completed his Plastic Surgery training in Houston, TX with Drs. Cronin & Brauer. He and his family then returned to Atlanta where he joined a private practice. Later he would open the Atlanta Aesthetic Surgery Center in Buckhead, one of the first private surgery facilities in the area. During his professional career he developed and obtained several patents for medical devices, authored The Good Look Book as well as the definitive chapter on Rhinoplasty in Plastic Surgery, appeared on Oprah, was President of the Southeastern Society of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, was a member of the American Society of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons, as well as serving as an American Board of Plastic Surgery oral examiner.



Always passionate about Atlanta, he was an active member and past President of the Atlanta Rotary Club and a recipient of the Ivan Allen Award for outstanding club service. Socially, he was a longtime member of both the Piedmont Driving Club and the Capital City Club.



A terrific water skier and tennis player, a pilot, and a scuba diver. He was a past President of the Atlanta chapter of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin (aka the Head Grape), an oenophile before it was cool…and had the cellar to prove it. He loved his family, friends, and most of all he loved making the world more beautiful one nose job at a time! He was loved and he will be missed.



A private memorial was held on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rotary Foundation, in John's name.

