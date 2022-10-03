HARP, Jacqueline



Ms. Jacqueline Harpp, 69, of Snellville, GA, passed away on September 25, 2022. Her Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 11:00 AM in our chapel at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA. Her final resting place will be East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville, GA.

