Harp, Jacqueline

15 hours ago

HARP, Jacqueline

Ms. Jacqueline Harpp, 69, of Snellville, GA, passed away on September 25, 2022. Her Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 11:00 AM in our chapel at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA. Her final resting place will be East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

