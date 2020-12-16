HALEY, John N.



John N. Haley, age 85, died December 13, 2020, one of five children born to William Harris Haley and Ruby Ginn Haley in Elbert County, Georgia.



John attended Emory at Oxford and received his business and law degree from the University of Georgia. He had a dedicated career with the State of Georgia government where he worked in the Revenue Department, the Personnel Department and office of State Administrative Hearings. Before his retirement, he was Director of Administration at the office of State Administrative Hearings.



John enlisted in the Army for a three-year term, and always felt the Army service gave him growth and maturity.



Survivors include nephew, Vip (Vickie); nieces, Gina (Tracy), Meg (Bill), Julee (Greg), Carlyn, and many great and great-great nephews and nieces.



John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William H. Haley Jr. (Haley), James K. Haley (Margaret); sisters, Anne Haley and Rose Marie De Angelis; niece, Cassandra Fuqua; and nephews, William Haley Ill, Jeffery Haley, and Jimmy Haley.



John is also survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nita F. Haley.



Much appreciation is given for the caregiver services of Visiting Angels, Encompass Health Hospice Care and Encompass Health.



There will be in the future a celebration of John's life at a later date.



Contributions may include your favorite charity.



Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



