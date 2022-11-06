HAGLER, Gail



Gail Lawson Hagler, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar Mountain, N.C., with her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. William S. Hagler, "Billy", by her side.



The oldest of three daughters, Gail was born in Louisville, KY, on July 20, 1934, to Dr. Hampden C. Lawson and Elizabeth White. She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Kuhns; and is survived by her "little" sister, Ann Adamek and husband Edwin.



Gail adored her four children: Carter Burdell Hagler and his fiancée Denise Lancaster; Hampden Lawson Hagler, his wife Susan and their three adult children (David Lawson Hagler, Allison Joy Hagler, and Christopher William Hagler); Elizabeth Hagler Lluch, her husband Alex Alberto and their three adult children (Isabel Lluch Wannamaker and her husband Duncan, Emily Waterman Lluch, M.D., and Alexander Valenciano Lluch); William Church Hagler, his wife Jesica and their two children (William Waterman Hagler and Aliya Jebolan Hagler).



Gail graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1956. She began her career as a schoolteacher, and later earned a master's degree in Counseling at GA State University, and then a Master's in Social Work at the University of GA. Gail was the first female in the U.S. to be certified as a trainer in Psychomotor Therapy. She had a long and successful career as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.



Of all her many qualities, Gail was most known for having a "spirit of adventure" and love of the outdoors. She especially enjoyed mountain biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, hiking, and camping. For the past 15 years, she spent most of her time creating and maintaining beautiful gardens and trails around their property in Cedar Mountain. She was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist, and found peace and serenity doing needlepoint.



Gail loved her many friends, especially her support groups, which became her extended family. We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support that she has received. Gail's love of life, spirit of adventure and relentless energy will be missed by all.



A celebration of her life will be held in Brevard, NC at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the "E.W. Hagler" branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Augusta at 624 Chafee Ave., Augusta, GA 30904.



