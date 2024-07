GUNTER, Sr., James "Jim"



James Cowart Gunter, Sr., 91, of Snellville, GA, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024 at his home. Condolences may be sent on www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Snellville, GA 30039.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com