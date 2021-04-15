Goode, Helen

GOODE (KRUG), Helen



On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Helen Krug Goode, loving wife and mother of three passed away in her home in Atlanta at the age of 92.



She leaves her children and their spouses, Carol and Terrell McElheney, Susanna and Lynn Hall Goode, and Christine and Michael White. Although one of seven siblings, she only leaves her sister Ruth Krug Goode; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Born and raised in Royal Oak, Michigan she moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1948 where she married the love of her life, Hall Carson Goode. She was a woman of her times: homemaker, mother, baker, seamstress, painter, and gardener. She was also a constant supporter and advocate of her husband's family business Goode Brothers Poultry Company. She especially enjoyed her rose garden and baking individual cakes for her grandchildren's birthdays.



Mrs. Goode was also active within her church community until late in life. She was a member of the Women's Ministry at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, hosted missionary events, and contributed to missions supporting orphans.



Through the Georgia Chrysanthemum Society Mrs. Goode hosted annual chrysanthemum and bonsai meetings that worked to bring the gardening community together and teach new gardeners. Her rose and flower arrangements were true works of art and noticed by all.



Mrs. Goode, however, may be best known for the love she gave her children and grandchildren. Despite a strict German-Midwestern upbringing her devotion to and love for her family transcended. She was a true champion of love and will forever be remembered as such.



A visitation will be held on April 17, 2021 at 10 AM with a memorial service following at 11 AM:



H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Chapel Hill



4550 Peachtree Road NE



Atlanta, GA 30319



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Atlanta Alzheimer's Association:



https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=google_giving&set.custom.wt=giving&gclid=CjwKCAiA4Y7yBRB8EiwADV1haW11Q-R0ZjBWkpvFRvO_UVUeclIc37VtdpDspIOZcRaMlntvexNFLhoCrHcQAvD_BwE



