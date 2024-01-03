GOODE, Harley



Harley Goode passed away peacefully on December 28, 2023, at the age of 63. He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on April 12, 1960. He spent his childhood in Pine Log, Georgia, working on the family farm growing tomatoes with his siblings. As an adult, he worked for Turner Broadcasting as a broadcast engineer until his retirement in September. He was married to the love of his life, Cheryl, for 22 years. They enjoyed many traveling adventures together as well as their love of animals. Harley was an avid reader who enjoyed science fiction. One of his favorite things was to decorate and prepare for his yearly Halloween party.



Harley leaves behind his adoring wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jessica Gonzalez (Bernabe); grandchildren, Caroline Jo, Benji and Catherine; siblings, Myra Pellegrini (Jerry), Hope McCauley (Stan), Helen Kanturek (Alex), Christy Cowan (Chris); and many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Joanne Goode.



The funeral will be held at Pine Log United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM on January 6, 2023. All friends and family are welcome. The family asks that donations to the Pine Log UMC Campmeeting fund be made instead of flowers or other gifts.



