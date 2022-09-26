GERVAIS, Judy Ann



Judy Ann Stokes Gervais, aged 79, was a caring wife, sister, aunt and friend. She peacefully passed from this life to her heavenly home on September 22, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving family.



Judy was born March 1,1943 in Pennsylvania but grew up in Atlanta, GA. Judy learned how to be a strong entrepreneur by watching her grandmother, Marjorie Bowman run her successful restaurant, Aunt Fanny's Cabin in Smyrna GA. Judy later opened her own company, Organization Management, which she successful owned and operated for over 30 years.



Judy is survived in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Felix Gervais, her sisters; Jane Stokes Farmer and Jo Beasley (Jack), and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored her.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Winship Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30309.



