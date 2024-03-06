FULLER, Alma Ogletree



Alma Ogletree Fuller, 95, of Avondale Estates, Georgia passed away March 1, 2024. Alma was born May 8, 1928 in Crawfordville, Georgia to Othur Boyd and Agnes Ogletree. Excelling scholastically, Alma was Taliaferro County's 1942 Atlanta Journal Spelling Bee champion. She graduated in 1945 from Alexander Stephens High School and was Valedictorian of her class. Alma moved to Atlanta where she graduated from Southern Business University. She was the manager of R.C. Allen Business Machines while attending John Marshall Law School. A trailblazer of the time, Alma founded Alma Fuller Realty in 1966 serving as the principal Broker and Owner. She continued to work every day until age 90. Alma was a long-standing member of the DeKalb Association of Realtors, Georgia Multiple Listing Service and First Multiple Listing Service. In 2005, Alma was honored and bestowed the designation of Realtor Emeritus from the National Association of Realtors. Alma Fuller Realty operates today as one of the longest lasting female owned and operated businesses in Decatur, Georgia. She was generous and loving to her family and friends. She was a caregiver to many. She touched countless lives in so many positive ways. Alma was a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church of Decatur.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Fuller; and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Fuller, Avondale Estates, Susan Fuller (Dana Tefft), Atlanta; sister, Shirley Cowart, Powder Springs; bonus daughters, Diane Willis, Nancy Smith, Linda Fields and Joye Cauthen; her grandchildren, Kristina, Emily, Jordan, Geoff, Bryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues and neighbors.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Resident Assistants and staff at Arbor Terrace of Decatur for Alma's wonderful care.



There will be a private service held at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia at a later date.



