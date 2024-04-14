FRYER, Patricia Ann



Whitman



July 8, 1951-April 2, 2024



How to write a tribute about a woman who meant so many things to so many people? A woman whose life was so full, yet she left many of us wanting more of her and more of the magic she brought to everything she did.



Patricia Whitman Fryer was born on July 8, 1951 to Dororthy and Vernon Whitman. She loved her parents with all her heart, and she had the highest affection for the childhood they provided her – growing up in Memphis, TN surrounded by many adoring relatives. Perhaps the greatest gifts her parents ever gave her were her younger twin brothers – Terry and Gerry. They were her fiercest protectors, despite being younger than her, and they always succeeded in making her laugh her deepest laughs. Little did they know – she may have been more protective of them than they ever thought possible. She absolutely adored them. Her family also instilled in her a love of travel, her father having been an airline pilot, and many who knew her well would agree that she had "jet fuel for blood" with her love to go and see the world. It was only natural that she would study foreign language in college, going on to be a French teacher after spending a significant amount of time in France, totally immersing herself in the language and the culture.



But between childhood in Memphis and young adulthood in Paris, another important milestone occurred for Patty: her family relocated to Atlanta, GA as she started high school. Little did she know that another family relocating to the same exact neighborhood would forever change her life in such a phenomenal way. The Fryer family moved in one street over from the Whitmans, and the two families became fast friends. It was inevitable that Patty would catch the eye of Bob Fryer – her soulmate and the love of her life. The two were married in 1977, and they forged a partnership built on a deep mutual love and encouragement for each other, serving as the ultimate example in commitment to one another. Patty retired from teaching as their two daughters, Lauren and Jackie, were each born. Like everything else Patty set out to achieve, she excelled at motherhood. She was completely selfless in all she endeavored to do for her family, and she made it look effortless. There wasn't an activity at the school or birthday party to be planned that Patty didn't put her entire heart and soul into.



Her work wasn't finished with parenthood, as she continued to show up in many amazing ways for friends and family alike. She took such joy in helping to plan Lauren and Jackie's weddings, countless wedding and baby showers for family members and friends, celebrated many a birthday and life event for so many. And of course, she took such pride and joy in becoming a grandmother to her three precious grandchildren: Clare Cross Tucker, William Whitman Tucker, and Lucille Ophelia Hatch.



Her family rejoices in her being at peace and made whole again following her courageous battle with glioblastoma but will miss her terribly. The family also wishes to extend deepest appreciation to Lenvenus Scales, who provided the most beautiful care and quickly became a member of the family. Additionally, Patty's loyal "sister by choice" and best friend Debbie Haselschwerdt remained a steadfast confidante and source of great comfort and joy throughout this entire journey. Patty is predeceased by her hero – her loving father Vernon Whitman, who undoubtedly was eager to welcome her into his arms again. Carrying on her amazing legacy of selfless love and care for others include her mother, Dorothy Whitman; her brothers, Terry (Amy) and Gerry Whitman; her husband, Bob; daughters Lauren (Scott) Tucker and Jackie (Huston) Hatch; her grandchildren, Clare and Whit Tucker and Lucy Hatch; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



The family will host a service in her honor on Tuesday, May 7 , 11 AM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty's name to Shepherd Center Foundation (2020 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30309), Venus Purpose (venuspurposeinc.wordpress.com/donate), Peachtree Presbyterian Church (3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305), Reflections Ministries (kenboa.org/give), or a charity of your choice.





