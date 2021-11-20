Foskey, Marilyn

FOSKEY (Burt), Marilyn Estelle



August 7, 1927 – November 12, 2021



Marilyn Foskey was born to Marion and Thomas Burt in Toronto, Canada. She graduated from Loretto Abbey Catholic Secondary School and Brescia University, an affiliate of Western Ontario University, in London, Ontario, Canada.



After graduation, Marilyn worked for Philips Canada and Liberty Mutual. After she married, she moved to Chamblee, Georgia, where she raised her family. She was an active member of and sang in the choir at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She earned a Master of Education from Georgia State University and taught English at Smoke Rise Elementary School in Dekalb County until her retirement in 1992. Marilyn was a weekly volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital and worked at The Coca-Cola Company as a volunteer for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. She enjoyed creating a beautiful home and gardens, where she liked to host dinner parties with friends and neighbors and play with her grandchildren and Golden Retriever companions. She is survived by her brother, Victor Burt and his wife Loris, of Vancouver, Canada, her children John Foskey and his wife Ann, Paul Foskey and his wife YanJun, Mary Anne Anderson and her husband David, her seven grandchildren: Ben and his wife Michelle, Sarah Beth, Will, Brooke, Thomas, Mitchell, and Katarina, and her Golden Retriever, Barney. Marilyn was known for her drive and energy, her enjoyment of celebrating special occasions, her winning smile, and her love for her family.



A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dekalb County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Friends of St. Martin de Porres food ministry at Holy Cross Catholic Church.



