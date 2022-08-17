ajc logo
Fordham, Leonard

Obituaries
FORDHAM, Leonard

Leonard Fordham, age 97, of Stockbridge, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Frances Fordham; parents, Leonard and Hannah Fordham; and brother, Wade Fordham, Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Cecily Hilton; granddaughter, Kelly (Chip) Temple; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Tyler Temple; nieces and nephews, Wade Fordham, Jr., Mary Lynn Nielsen, and Rebecca Perry.

Leonard was a WWII Veteran and served in the 45th Infantry Division of the United States Army. He was wounded in battle and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery and courage. Upon returning home from the war, he received his degree in Pharmacy and worked for the VA Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia for over 20 years.

Leonard was a Member Emeritus of East Point No. 288 Grand Lodge of Georgia. He enjoyed hunting and spending time in the country with his family. He was the kindest man who was gracious and humble to all he knew.

In his later years he lived in an assisted living facility. He was grateful for the care and love he received from the special staff at Benton Village of Stockbridge.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Union United Methodist Church with Pastor Wallace Wheeles and Max Hill officiating; Interment will follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the church; 4600 GA Highway 138, Stockbridge, GA. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com.

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

