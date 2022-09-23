ajc logo
Force, Eitan

1 hour ago

FORCE, Eitan

Eitan Pallu Force was a light to his family, his friends, and everyone whom he met. Eitan excelled in academics and sports, first, at The Epstein School and, then, at The Weber School. He passed away, on September 21, 2022, while doing one of the things he enjoyed the most—playing football; a captain of the team, he had just thrown a touchdown in the team's senior-night game. Eitan also loved music and travelling, having visited Israel, England, Italy, Spain, and, most recently a family trip to Hawaii as well as many visits to New Orleans to see family. Recently elected to the National Honor Society, Eitan had a wide array of academic interests, which he planned to pursue in college. Eitan was born on January 9, 2005 and leaves behind an adoring family and many friends. Although born and raised in Atlanta, Eitan enjoyed rooting on the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans with his father, mother, and brother, Asher. Throughout his too-short life, Eitan never stopped challenging himself and, in doing so, motivating those around him. Eitan's superpower was being able to make everyone around him better. Eitan is survived by his father (Dr. Seth Force), mother (Dr. Sara Marder), brother (Asher), grandparents (Robert Force and Arnold and Carol Marder), and many uncles, aunts, cousins and two Chesapeake Bay Retrievers (River and Rocky) he trained with love. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM, TODAY, September 23 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Joshua Heller officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to honor Eitan make a gift to The Weber School in his memory. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

