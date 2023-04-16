FINN, John C.



John C. Finn, 84, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on March 26, 2023, surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Born to John and Catherine Finn, he grew up on Long Island, New York. He graduated from Friends Academy, where he captained the football team during their undefeated 1956 season. In 1961, he graduated from Colgate University. One winter's day during his Colgate years, after his parents' car became stuck in snow in their neighborhood, a college girl emerged from a nearby home to shovel out their car. His mother encouraged John to get to know the capable shoveler. He married her in 1962, and together, John and Marianne decided to build their new life in warmer climes. With Atlanta as his base, John traveled throughout the southeast during a successful career in the financial services industry, retiring as a Regional Vice President from Aetna Retirement Services. After retirement, John volunteered these same skills in sales and marketing to build the resident community of Westminster St. Augustine. Early in his professional life, challenged to stay physically fit and blow off steam while working and raising a family, John found an answer in running. At home or on the road, he laced up his running shoes and ran every morning. He tracked miles as closely as sales reports. He ran 7 marathons, 25 half marathons, 25 Peachtree Road Races, and 250 road races. Since 1968, he ran over 60,000 miles. John was predeceased by his parents and brother, Terence. He is survived by Marianne, his cherished wife of 60 years; his beloved children, Heather, Lauren, and Leo; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. A casual gathering to honor his life, JCF's Tailgate, will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM, at Crichton Hall, Westminster St. Augustine, 235 Towerview Drive, St. Augustine, Florida 32092. A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests you consider donating to people and places that were important to him; Friends Academy, 270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, New York 11560, www.friendsacademy.org; or the Employee Appreciation Fund of WSA: check payable to Residents Community WSA, including "Employee Appreciation Fund honoring John Finn" in the memo line, c/o John Olewski, 540 Balmora Drive, St. Augustine, Florida 32092.

