Fink, Robert

FINK, Sr., Robert Noble



Robert Noble Fink Sr., age 87, of Clayton, Georgia passed away on June 9, 2021 with his loving wife at his side.



Bob was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the son of the late Andrew Fink and the late Doris Noble Fink.



Bob joined the U.S. Army at age sixteen where he served as a radio operator with the 187th Regimental Combat Team in Korea. After serving his country Bob became a successful entrepreneur. He would describe himself as a "peddler". Bob held seven patents. One was the first dictation equipment.



Bob lived in Atlanta for many years during his career. While in Atlanta he served as the president of Druid Hills Country Club. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed the camaraderie of the game.



When he made the move to Clayton, Georgia in the north Georgia Mountains he fell in love with the community and wanted to be a part of such a special place. He became involved with the Clayton Rotary Club and was instrumental in starting the dental clinic for adults. The children he mentored in Rabun County were special to him. He was also active in the Rotary exchange students program at local colleges.



Bob was proud of his service to Rabun County as a commissioner. He worked hard in this role to improve the financial situation of the county employees and the county itself.



Bob loved this country, his county and all of its people. He was thoughtful and never met a stranger that he wouldn't know before leaving the room. But most important to him was his family, friends whom he loved dearly.



Bob as he was affectionately known was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert N. Fink Jr.; his first wife Gail Fink; one brother John Fink, and one sister Nancy Fink Walters.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Gwen Fink of Clayton; two sons, Karl L. Fink (Lindy) of Lawrenceville, GA, Eric Fink of Roswell, GA; one daughter, Lynn Fink of Decatur, GA; one step-son Kristian Driver (Dana) of Lookout Mountain,GA ; one step-daughter, Cynthia Sandahl (Locke) of Nashville, TN; one brother David Fink of Amherst NH; two grandchildren Robert Fink III, Krista Fink Bruce; four step-grandchildren Callie Driver, Emma Driver, Gretchen Sandahl, Elizabeth Sandahl; five great-grandchildren Noble Fink, William Fink, Kahlan Fink, Abby Bruce, Bobby Bruce.



The family will receive friends at Beck Funeral Home on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.



The family will have a celebration of life service at the Clayton First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM with Rev., Zack Martin officiating. A reception with refreshments will follow in the Fellowship hall on Main Street.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Clayton First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 703 Clayton, GA 30525, or Clayton Rotary Club Foundation for the Dental Clinic, P.O.1088 Clayton, GA 30525, or Fight Abuse in The Home (F.A.I.T.H.), P.O. Box 1964 Clayton, GA 30525 in Bob's Memory and commitment to the community that he loved and cherished.

