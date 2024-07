FAVORS, Mary



Celebration of Life Services for Mary J. Favors will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:00 AM at Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, 4613 Lombard Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Viewing will be on Monday, July 15 between the hours of 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com