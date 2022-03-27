Ellsworth, Nancy

ELLSWORTH (MYERS), Nancy



March 20, 1961 – March 18, 2022



A lifetime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Nancy was the first of two daughters born to Kathyrn Knight Myers and John Alva Myers, both of Winchester, TN. She was a 1979 graduate of Druid Hills High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University, class of 1984.



Nancy found her nursing passion in the field of obstetrics and fertility. She worked labor & delivery at Piedmont Hospital where she was eventually charge nurse, then moved to the field of infertility at Reproduction Biology Associates for most of her career. Most recently Nancy worked within Emory's Fertility Clinic. Nancy has been instrumental in helping thousands of hopeful parents bring life into this world during her nearly 40-year career.



In 2004 Nancy married the love of her life, Mike Ellsworth. Together they enjoyed the art of entertaining and nurturing friendships.



Preceded in death by her mother and father, Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Mike Ellsworth, her sister Patricia Myers Elve (Dave Elve), two nieces Gabrielle and Sophie Elve, her beloved pups, and countless friends and family who loved and adored her.



