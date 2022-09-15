ELLIOTT, Agnes



Agnes Malcom Elliott, 82, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born July 29, 1940, in Bostwick, Georgia, to Drew and Myrtle Malcom who preceded her in death. Agnes was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Elliott, Sr. She is survived by Gilford Lewis; sons, Tom (Kelly) and Drew (Kathy); grandchildren, Lucy Roberts (Kristofer), Anna Zabinski (Greg), Thomas Elliott (Danielle), Alyssa Elliott, and Grace Elliott; great-grandchildren, Adeline, Augustus, and Vincent; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 16, 6-8 PM, at A.S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur. Interment will be Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 AM in the Bostwick Cemetery. A celebration of faith and life will be at 11:00 AM at the Bostwick United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Hal Brady officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salem Campground, P.O. Box 243, Conyers, GA 30012.



