Ehlert, Charles

EHLERT, Arthur Charles

Arthur Charles "Buddy" Ehlert, 92, of Buford, GA, died Sunday, August 21, 2022. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Craig Dale and Mr. Dale Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Louise Bailey Ehlert of Buford; children, Eddie Ehlert (Kim Salazar) of Brookhaven, Susan Sinram (Alan) of Young Harris, Laura Elizabeth Ehlert of Nashville, TN, Carl Whitley (Hilary) of Clearwater, FL, Susan Greeson (Philip) of Braselton; grandchildren, Petra Ehlert (Paul Martin), Brian Whidby (Debbie), Marshall Whidby (Heather Reid); great-grandchildren, Owen Martin, Logan Whidby, Eli Whidby; brother-in-law, Neil Bates of Johns Creek.

Buddy was born in Chattanooga, TN to Florence (Chart) and Arthur William Ehlert. He was a lifelong resident of the metro Atlanta area and was of the Lutheran faith. Buddy was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Germany from 1951-1953. He was Chief of the Buford Volunteer Fire Department from 1959 until it disbanded. He was also a member of the Buford Jaycee's, Model A Restorers Club, the Coffee Club at Sherwood's, and a rescue diver for the local area.

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Buddy at hamiltonmillchapel.com

The Latest
Spencer, Amanda
Green, Lonnie
1h ago
Ryan, Robert J.
1h ago
