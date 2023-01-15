EDWARDS, Earl J.



Earl J. Edwards, age 87, formerly of Marchand, PA, Houston, TX, and Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully, held in the love of his families, on January 7, 2023, at Wellstar Palliative Medicine in Marietta, GA.



Born on June 7,1935 in Home, PA, Earl was the youngest child of Giles Stephens and Luella (Dick) Edwards.



Earl grew up on the family farm in Marchand and graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School. Earl was a member of the Marchand United Methodist Church. After high school he served honorably in the U.S Army in West Germany. Upon his return, Earl worked in banking in Indiana and Johnstown, PA before moving to Texas to work in the oil industry for Gulf and Chevron. He then moved to the Atlanta, GA area where he lived for over 40 years, working for Gulf Oil and then for the IRS. He retired there.



Earl's heart was big enough to remain firmly grounded with his adopted family in Georgia, his siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins who live all over the United States, as well as his neighbors and friends in Western Pennsylvania. Earl faithfully attended family celebrations and one of his yearly highlights was to attend the Indiana County Fair. When he was home in Pennsylvania he loved to jump in the car and spend the day visiting across the countryside, often with a nephew or nephew-in-law in tow.



Earl is survived by two sisters, Florence Baston, of Lakewood, NJ; and Grace Rhodes and husband Mel, of Conroe, TX. He doted on his 14 nieces and nephews and their spouses, as well as on Mrs. Kimbrough's two daughters and their husbands, Susan Williams and husband Lamar; Julie Smallwood and husband Kevin. He loved their children as grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Esther Guisbert and husband Upton, Thelma Kohlhepp and husband Dale; his brother, Arthur Edwards and wife Jean Reid; his brother-in-law, Stanley Baston; and his nephew, Andy Edwards. Earl was also recently preceded in death by his beloved friend and companion, Rachel Kimbrough.



A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date. In the same way that Earl's heart remained in both places, some of his ashes will rest with his Georgia family and the remainder will be laid to rest in the Marchand Cemetery within sight of his childhood home.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy Ridge at Woodstock for their care of and kindness to Earl. They also wish to thank the staff at Wellstar Palliative Medicine in Marietta for their kindness and care in easing Earl's final days.



Anyone wishing to honor Earl's life and legacy is encouraged to make sure that the children in their life know, without a doubt, that they delight in and treasure them.



Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 North Seventh Street, Indiana, PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com

