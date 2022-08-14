ajc logo
Dudley, John

2 hours ago

DUDLEY, John Arthur

John Arthur Dudley, 90, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022. The oldest of seven children was born in Detroit, MI on September 22, 1931. His loving wife for 57 years, Barbara Dudley, preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Jack Dudley; Jayne (Randy) Jones; Joyce Dudley. Grandchildren, Lauren (Reiner) Slay; Sarah (Patrick) Towner; Kristen (Devon) Skerry; Jacqueline (Danny) Dudley; great-granddaughter, Reese Towner; brothers and sisters, Jim Dudley; Tom Dudley; Janet Dudley. John served in the Navy Air Corps during the Korean War. He had a successful career serving in Human Resources which enabled him to live abroad and travel extensively fostering his lifelong love of travel. In retirement, John and Barbara made their home at Lake Keowee, SC where they enjoyed the lake and boating with family and friends. The memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA 30075, with Monsignor Peter Rau officiating. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Northside Chapel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

