Dodd, Sarah

DODD (BANKS), Sarah



Sarah Minor Banks Dodd, 87, died on December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Jere Dodd; her parents Sarah and Ralph Banks; her brothers Ralph, Phil, and Jamie; and her nephews Jamie Banks, Jr, and John Banks.



Born on July 12, 1934 to Sarah and Ralph Banks, Sarah was fondly known as "Sister". Her older brothers Ralph, Phil and Jamie loved her, and also loved to "devil" her; somehow she survived her early childhood. Sister grew up surrounded by many cousins, aunts, and uncles in the small town of Eutaw, Alabama, where she loved to listen to family lore.



As a teen she was a student at Stuart Hall in Staunton, Virginia. Upon finishing school there, she attended the University of Alabama and then worked at Merrill Lynch in Atlanta. It was there that she met a wonderful man, Jere Dodd, whom she married in 1965.



During their marriage, Sister and Jere enjoyed extensive travel, as well as entertaining family and friends. At home Sister honed her skills as a gourmet cook and became an avid reader of mystery, fashion, the English royals and, of course, hundreds of cookbooks. She pampered all her dogs, especially her Cavalier King Charles spaniels, aptly named Willie and Harry. She also doted on her nieces, nephews, friends, and other family.



She had a special wit and was a fabulous hostess. She taught the younger generation the importance of loyalty and love of family. In addition, she taught her family the rules of etiquette which some called "Sister's rules". Most everyone was obliged to follow these without objection!



Loyal to her family and friends, Sister, the beloved matriarch, was ever so generous, entertaining, and unfailingly opinionated. Sister's love and wit will be missed by many.



A private burial will be held at the family cemetery in Grassdale Plantation in Eutaw, Alabama



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 839, Eutaw, Alabama 35462 or The Humane Society of Atlanta ,981 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318 or the charity of your choice.



