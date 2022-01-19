Digel, Suzanne

DIGEL (CAREY), Suzanne



Suzanne Carey Digel, 72 of Atlanta, GA unexpectedly passed away on January 13, 2022.



Suzanne was born on February 3, 1949, in Lockport, NY to Sylvia and Edward Carey. After graduating from Seaton Hill College, with a BA in Art History in 1970, Suzanne married Greg Digel in Galt Ontario, Canada. Suzanne had three children and four grandsons. Suzanne and her family lived in Atlanta for 48 years. She was an avid lover of art and filled her home with her personal artwork including paintings of her family and her abstract art. Suzanne also enjoyed photography and was often commissioned for her pieces. Suzanne loved living in Atlanta, raising her three children, and later enjoying her four grandsons all in the same home. She celebrated family and friends regularly at her home for decades with Saint Patrick's Day being one of her favorite holidays.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward Carey Jr. She is survived by her husband, Brendan Digel and Wendy Digel, Jennifer, Brad, Conrad, and Carter Malcom, and Sarah, Matt, Baker, and Bailey Matthews. She will be forever loved, forever remembered, and forever missed.



The family will attend a mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.



