DENNIS, Rose Mary



Thornton



Rose Mary Thornton Dennis passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2024. Rose Mary, born in Atlanta on September 18, 1936, was the only child of Rose Lee Chambers of Atlanta and Nathaniel Albert Thornton of Columbus Georgia.



In 1961, Rose Mary married Norman Bradley Dennis of Atlanta. Bradley was the love of her life for over 57 years until he died in 2018.



Rose Mary attended Mrs. Bloodworth's kindergarten in the Little White House on Peachtree Battle Avenue, E. Rivers Elementary School, Washington Seminary and The Westminster Schools. After graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1954, Rose Mary attended Gulf Park College for Women, in Gulfport, Mississippi (now University of Southern Mississippi).



Upon graduation from Gulf Park College, Rose Mary returned to Atlanta and went to work for the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Co, eventually becoming the personal executive assistant to its then president, Arthur Montgomery. She remained with the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, later Coca-Cola Enterprises, until she first retired in June of 1993, only to be rehired the next day, finally retiring a second time in 2013. Rose Mary's beautiful smile always made visitors or employees alike feel honored and welcome. Greeting callers with her charming southern drawl, she affectionately became known as the "voice of CCE." During her over 50 years of service to the Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company and CCE, she formed and nurtured many deep and lasting lifelong friendships throughout.



Rose Mary was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Jean Dennis Nunnally; and brother-in-law, Charles Talbot Nunnally II. She is survived by nephews, Charles Talbot Nunnally III, (Jill) and Norman Bowie Nunnally; niece, Lisle Nunnally Waits, (Edward); great-nephews, Charlie Nunnally and Bailey Nunnally; and great-nieces, Lilly Nunnally, Mary Catherine Waits, Leila Waits and Dennis Nunnally.



A timely nod and honor for Rose Mary - her father, better known as "Nat" Thornton, was honored this past Saturday, February 24, 2024 in Macon, Georgia, by his induction into The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for his extraordinary competitive tennis career that was originally honed on the courts of the Atlanta Athletic Club and continued nationally for almost three decades from 1900 to 1929.



A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Rose Mary will be held at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



The family of Rose Mary would like to thank Live Oak Caregivers for its gracious care and service provided to Rose Mary during her final illness. The family also gives heartfelt thanks to the individual caregivers who provided love, comfort and care to Rose Mary, especially Lateesha, Patria, Mary Ann, Valerie and Rosemary.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose Mary's memory to St Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, Daughters Against Alzheimer's or Respite Care Atlanta.





