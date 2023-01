DE PETERSE, lll, Frank



Frank de Peterse III, age 72, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.



He is survived by a brother and sister-in law, Eddie and Josie de Peterse of Oconee County, GA.



A Memorial Service will be held at Atlanta Belvedere SDA Church in Decatur on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM.