DAY, Martha Hawkins



September 10, 1927 -



March 26, 2024



To those who knew her, Martha Day was a sweet Southern lady with a big personality packaged in her petite, stylish self. Family was at the center of her existence, whether she was making a large family meal from scratch, attending a niece's student teaching debut, or serving as the room mother for all of her children's elementary school years.



Martha Leslie Hawkins was born to Carroll and Betty Worley Hawkins in Canton, Georgia on September 10, 1927. Martha grew up in the heart of Canton on Main Street, living across from the library, where she was a frequent visitor. A loving big sister to her brother Sonny and sister Janice, Martha was voted Sweetest in her senior class. A majorette in both college and high school, she also served as a Guest Majorette for Georgia Tech football games, and participated in a downtown Atlanta parade in the 1940s featuring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour. A true steel magnolia, she worked after high school graduation and paid her way through North Georgia College. Along the way, she caught the eye of another Main Street resident and fellow bandmember, a boy 2 years her senior, Lewis Day. After attending Duke University and enlisting in World War II, Lewis ended up at North Georgia College where he completed his degree, and a romance commenced. The pair married at the bride's home church of First Baptist Canton on September 10, 1949 on her 22nd birthday.



After college, Martha taught school in Woodstock and Ball Ground. The young couple lived in Marietta, Columbus and Augusta as Lewis worked in management for Western Auto. Identical twin girls were born to the couple in 1953 and a son was born in 1963. In 1955, the Days moved to Smyrna Georgia where Lewis became the second State Farm agent in Cobb County, and he began building his business from the ground up, with his wife working at his side during the early years. In terms of her own career, Mrs. Day became a gift shop owner after her children were in college. As they neared retirement, the Days moved to Marietta, with Mrs. Day moving to Acworth after his passing.



The Days were active in the community, and took on leadership roles in their church, civic groups, and the local PTA. Martha served as President of the Junior Women's Club. The couple travelled frequently, and in her lifetime, Martha visited over 50 countries and all 50 states, spurred on by a love of travel as a child. After Mr. Day's death, Martha travelled, shopped and lunched with friends and relatives frequently. She was an active participant in her Marietta book club, of which she was the oldest member, and enjoyed her membership in the Marietta Christian Women's Club.



Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years; her mother; father; and brother. She is survived by a large and loving family, including daughters ,Debbie Day of Marietta, Dianne Day Lanier (Dave) of St. Simons Island; and son, Michael Lewis Day of Kennesaw. She was the proud grandmother of Robert Lewis Day (Jessie) of Milwaukie, Oregon and Kelly Elizabeth "Kiwi" Lanier of Birmingham, Alabama. She was delighted to welcome her first great-grandchild last year, Emory August "Gus" Day of Milwaukie, Oregon. She is also survived by her loving sister and frequent travel companion, Janice VanMeter of Columbus; her devoted sister-in-law, Betty Hawkins of Alpharetta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. "Aunt Martha" was a favorite of many relatives, and she cherished her relationships with them, as well as her relationships with a strong circle of friends that she collected over the years.



Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to her physicians and caregivers including the late Dr. John Leonardy, Dr. Mary Dailey-Smith, Dr. Peter d'Aubermont, Daniel Roberson, P.A., Dr. Dinesh Bhatia, Dr. Vineet Dua, Dr. Amy Kim, Shirlene Davis Little, Sandra Wiggins, and Elizabeth Yarde who shepherded her through a courageous 30-year battle with skin cancer. Appreciation is also given to the wonderful staff of Tranquility Hospice in Marietta, where Mrs. Day passed away on March 26, 2024 after a brief illness.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, April 13 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, with visitation from 12 to 2 and services at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Special Needs Cobb, Inc. 550 Kennesaw Avenue, Suite 900, Marietta GA 30060, an organization headed by her eldest daughter, or the University of North Georgia Foundation (Scholarships), P. O. Box 1599, Dahlonega GA 30533.





