Cunningham, James

CUNNINGHAM, Jr., James Vincent "Jim"



James "Jim" Vincent Cunningham Jr passed away peacefully in Wellstar Cobb Hospital on June 17, 2021 at the age of 73.



Jim was born November 3, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA to Jim and Marge Cunningham. He graduated from South Cobb High School class of '65. Jim was happily married to Joey for 34 years. He had a great love for his family and the beach but most especially for his one and only granddaughter, Jordan.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim (Marge) Cunningham and his nephew, Jared Cunningham.



He is survived by his wife, Joey Cunningham; sons, Brent Cunningham, Jason (Audra) Hembree and loving granddaughter, Jordan Hembree; sister, Maureen (Don) Worthington; brothers, Kevin (Susan) Cunningham; Terry (Melissa) as well as several sisters and brothers in law and nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, June 20 from 3 PM to 6 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 21 at 11 AM with Rev. Ken Hennesy officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Jim Cunningham Jr.

