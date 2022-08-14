ajc logo
Crowe, James

CROWE, James "Jim" Woodrow

James "Jim" Woodrow Crowe, age 75, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. An Atlanta native, James was born May 12, 1947 to the late William Woodrow Crowe and Louise Brown Crowe. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, then went on to the University of Tampa on a football scholarship.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Cartee-Crowe; brother, Tom and wife Brenda Crowe; cousin, JaJala James. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed skiing. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol and an alumni of the Cataloochee Ski patrol. He enjoyed ski trips to Europe and out West.

A celebration of LIfe gathering will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 4 PM until 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that you consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com for the CROWE family. H..M. Patterson and Son, Canton Hill is proudly serving the Crowe Family in their time of need.




