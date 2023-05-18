COHAN, Ann Marvis



Ann Marvis Cohan, 74, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 16, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Natalie (Goldstein) Cohan of West Hartford, Connecticut. After graduating from college, Ann moved to Atlanta. For a time, she headed up the training departments for the Savin Corporation and Sprint, and in 1992, Ann created the Marvis Center in Atlanta, and her client list was a veritable Who's Who. Some of Ann's clients have included Price Waterhouse Cooper, Ernst and Young, Grant Thornton and Turner Broadcasting. She has been working closely with State Farm Agents since 2000. Her profound presence on this earth, of love, kindness, devotion, sense of humor and generosity can never be replaced. She will be missed not only by her family, but everyone she has touched over her 74 years. She leaves behind her cousins; Phyllis (Marvin) Miller, Alan (Faith) Goldstein, Harvey (Nancy) Goldstein; her almost sister, Donna Levy Goldstein; many cousins; her dear friends, Barbara and Larry Silverman; and her entire State Farm Insurance family. She coached State Farm business teams all over the country, and was well known and appreciated by hundreds of agents and team members, and made a difference in their careers. She loved being a mentor and a coach to so many young people, helping them succeed in their businesses as well as in their lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org., or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.

