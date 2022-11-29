CAVERLY, Ann Henry



Ann Henry Caverly, of Alpharetta went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Ann was born in New Orleans, LA, where she grew up and later worked at the New Orleans Public Service Inc. (NOPSI). She then relocated to Atlanta where she became a flight attendant for Delta. She met and married the love of her life Eugene S. Caverly, III, a pilot for Delta. They were happily married for 57 years. She was a faithful member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a part of many organizations, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, and PEO to name a few. She was preceded by her beloved husband, Eugene S. Caverly, III.



She was adored by all her family and friends and survived by her son, Eugene "Chip" Caverly of Alpharetta; daughters, Caren L. Caverly of Alpharetta, Cathy Caverly Walker and her husband, Mike Walker of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Whitney Walker Napier and her husband, Jeremiah Napier, Wesley Walker and his wife, Kate Walker, Hannah Walker Tanner and her husband, Mason Tanner, Hayden Caverly Walker and his wife, Cara Walker, Susanna Walker Cook and her husband, Ryan Cook, Claire Marie Caverly, and Andrew John Caverly; great-grandchildren, Mia Lane Tanner, Mason Bolton Tanner Jr., Hallelujah "Hallee" Joy Napier, William "Liam" Hayden Walker, Harper James Walker. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at three o'clock on Friday, December 2 at the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 North Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alpharetta First United Methodist Church at (AFUMC.org).



