CATHERALL, Tara



Tara Catherall, age 41, of Atlanta passed away suddenly June 9, 2023. She was born on January 12, 1982 in Atlanta.



Tara attended Christ the King Catholic School and St. Pius High School and attended Auburn University.



She was well known and respected in the Atlanta Hospitality Industry.



Tara is the beloved daughter of Tom Catherall of Seaside, FL; and Caroline Catherall of Atlanta, GA; and brother, Ryan of Seaside, FL. She is also survived by numerous family members and friends both in the U.S. and the U.K. She will be dearly missed by all of the lives she touched.



Funeral Service will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, in Buckhead at 10 AM, on Monday, June 26. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Giving Kitchen in Tara's name. https://thegivingkitchen.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com