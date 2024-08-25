CARVER, John, Ph.D.



John Carver, age 86, died on August 16, 2024, in Atlanta, GA.



Born in Chattanooga, TN, the fourth child of John Bruce and Lena Edith Carver, John was the proud father of Tanya Moore and Jennifer Jenkins; the loving grandfather of Hannah, Elizabeth and Erin; and the proud stepfather of Terry Richardson.



A Ph.D. graduate of Emory University, John managed several Mental Health organizations and systems, ultimately developing an interest in governance, the job of the governing board. John developed a unique theoretical framework for governance, the Policy Governance Model. He taught, facilitated and coached both boards and consultants worldwide. The author of five books and hundreds of articles and monographs, he may have been the most published writer in his field.



A Secular Humanist, John read widely in philosophy, history, and political theory.



Since 1995, John was married to his best friend, Miriam. Flowers respectfully declined.





