Carson, Norma Jean

CARSON (BARBER), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Barber Carson lived a beautiful life of 95 years. An Atlanta native, she was born in and grew up in West End. She graduated from Girls High School in 1945, riding the streetcar from West End to Girls High every day and attended the predecessor to Georgia State. She met her beloved Howard in 1947 and they were married in 1948, although Jean had to return another man's engagement ring when she started dating Howard. She gave her all to raising her four children. She was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. Her life was all about her family and church but she also became a Master Gardener growing unusual varieties of roses coveted by florists around Buckhead, played tennis at Cherokee on an ALTA team until she was 84, had an antique shop, volunteered at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Atlanta History Center, sewed all of her young daughters' dresses, chased their horses down Piedmont Road when they got out and somehow found time to usher her children around to sports events and performances around the country. Jean and Howard were often at the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open and were supporters of the UGA Tennis team. She will be remembered for her faith in God, her generosity, selflessness, her industry at accomplishing tasks, her green thumb and her incredible brownies. The Cherokee tennis shop often had a bouquet of Jean's unique roses in a tennis ball can on its desk accompanied by a batch of brownies or oatmeal cookies. She is survived by her children, Susan Carson Arnold (John), Martha Virginia Carson, Ruth Carson Edwards (Barry), and Ernest Howard Carson, Jr. (Chrystine); her grandchildren, Brent Rogers Dutson, Jr., Kathleen Amelia Carson, David Allen Angus Carson; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Ella Dutson and Madison Emily Dutson; granddaughter, Karen Arnold Beall (Price), great-granddaughters, Grace Beall Ruf (Christian), Eliza Jane Beall; and great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Leigh Ruf; and her amazing caregivers, Doreen Johnson, Stephanie Daniels and Mary Wanyeki. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, E. Howard Carson, Sr.; parents, Edgar Carl Barber, Sr. and Virginia Barber; brother, Edgar Carl Barber, Jr.; and sister, Dolly Barber Schmid. Donations in Jean Carson's honor can be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, the Atlanta Botanical Garden or the Atlanta History Center.

