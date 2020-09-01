CARAY, Pauli Kay "Paula" Pauli (Paula) Kay Caray, aged 74 of Good Hope, GA, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Atlanta GA Paula was born in Good Hope, GA to Hazel and Paul Prather on May 18, 1946. She went to High School at Forest Hill HS in West Palm Beach, FL. She married Harry C. (Skip) Caray, Jr., on February 29, 1976. Paula graduated from the Dale Strebel University of Cosmetology where she was a student, model and eventually became one of their educators. After leaving Dale Strebel, Paula traveled and taught with Vidal Sassoon. A pioneering female entrepreneur, Paula owned and operated several of her own salons in Atlanta until she retired to raise her youngest son, Josh. A tireless advocate for animal welfare and rescue, Paula was also a proud supporter of Camp Twin Lakes, and generously donated to veterans charities in Georgia and the United States. Paula was preceded in death by her husband Skip, who passed away August 3, 2008. Paula is survived by her daughter, Shayelyn Woodbery and her husband, David, her son, Josh Caray, her son, Chip Caray, and his wife, Susan Caray. Paula is also survived by her three siblings, Leigh Stephens, Matt Haynes, and Tony Prather. Paula has seven grandchildren, Summerlyn Caray, age 22, Grace Woodbery, age 21, Alex Hines, age 21, Christopher Caray, age 20, Stefan Caray, age 20, Wyatt Woodbery, age 19, and Tristan Caray, age 11. Most importantly, Paula leaves behind her two furry children, Bennie and Hank, ages unknown. Funeral memorial services to be held at Christ the King Cathedral in Atlanta. Due to COVID-19 and social gathering restrictions, her services will be for immediate family only. Her memorial will he officiated by Msgr Frank McNamee. Burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Arrangements are by HM Patterson Oglethorpe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Paula has requested donations be made in her memory to: The pet charity of your choice, Camp Twin Lakes and the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta. Paula's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the amazing medical staff, and the ICU Department in particular, at Piedmont Hospital and VITAS Hospice Care. Their tireless efforts to make her passing peaceful, painless and comfortable will never be forgotten. We also want to express our thanks to her personal care Physician Dr. John Drummond, and longtime family friend and Cardiologist Dr. Charlie Wickliffe. Paula (aka GiGi for her grandchildren) was an amazing, one-of-a-kind lady. A pioneer, entrepreneur, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Fiercely independent, with Paula, you always knew where you stood. A friend to many, the life of a party and home, funny, loyal, and beautiful to the last. We are all so grateful to have shared her orbit, but this world is a far lesser place without her. And we're all thankful she's finally home.



