CAPRON, Charles Hines Charles, born on April 11, 1977, was the son of Laney Hines Capron and John Murray Capron. He died August 13, 2020 at age 43. Charles was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Pace Academy and Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. He also attended The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He had a great faith and was an avid lover of his family and animals. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Lucille Hines of Cordele, Georgia, and Ben and John Capron of Grove City, Pennsylvania. He was survived by his parents, John and Laney Capron, brothers, Michael, Andrew (Lisa), and sister Margaret. Charles is also survived by his uncle, John Hines (Peggy) and his aunt, Lucia Capron and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations for Charles may be made to the charity of your choice.

