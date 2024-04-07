CAMPBELL, Mabel



Mabel Deason Campbell of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully on March 27, 2024, at 95 years of age.



Mabel was a good and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, and her faith supported her always. She led a blessed life, and always felt fortunate that her husband, family, faith, and friends provided such an extremely fulfilling, long and happy life for her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm L. Campbell; and is survived by her children and their spouses, Steve Campbell (Susan) of Cornelia, Georgia and Susan Campbell (Maria Mena) of Miami, Florida; and her granddaughter, Sarah Campbell of West Hollywood, California. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Aileen K. Deason and Tillman A. Deason of Prattville, Alabama; and her brothers, Clifford Deason of Dallas, Texas and James Deason of Cleveland, Tennessee.



Mabel married Malcolm on January 19,1952, and was a proud supporter of her husband and his career with Southern Bell and BellSouth Corporation. She was an incredible mother to Steve and Susan, and had a particularly close relationship with her only grandchild, Sarah, with whom she communicated often. She loved her home and working in her yard, both of which were a continuing source of great satisfaction to her.



We are confident she would like to acknowledge her great appreciation and love for the truly wonderful extended family and friends that she had in her niece Jill Deason Culpepper, and her very dear friends, Jennifer and Denny Mathews, Judy and Sam Appel, Janie and Ken Lester, and Betty and Bill Long.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice, Atlanta, Georgia.



