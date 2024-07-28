Campbell, Ann Grovenstein

GROVENSTEIN



CAMPBELL, Ann Laurel



Ann Laurel Grovenstein Campbell, age 79, passed away on July 24, 2024 in Atlanta. She was born August 21, 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Stafford R. Grovenstein, a noted food chemist, and Ruth Allen Grovenstein, an accomplished harpist and painter. In addition to Minnesota, she spent some of her formative years in Illinois and North Carolina Ann graduated from Maxton High School in Maxton, North Carolina in 1962 and from Salem College in Winston Salem, North Carolina in 1966. She later earned a Master's Degree from Georgia State University.



As a young child Ann gravitated towards her mother's harp, and early on it became clear that she not only had a natural ear for music, but she also had an innate talent on the harp. She studied under the tutelage of several classically trained harpists, including the renowned Carlos Salsedo at his Summer Harp Colony in Camden, Maine.



As a college student, Ann performed as harpist with the Winston Salem Symphony, the Greensboro Symphony and the Raleigh Symphony orchestras. After college she accepted a teaching position at a private school for girls in Avon Park, Florida. In addition to teaching, she performed as harpist with the Ft. Meyers Symphony and the Sarasota Symphony orchestras. After several years of teaching in Florida, Ann moved to Atlanta where she taught Economics at Headland High School in East Point. She was soon named the head of the school's economics program. During her years of teaching in East Point, she often played the harp at holiday concerts, weddings, funerals and other music events in the Atlanta area. In 1974 Ann met Charles E. Campbell, an Atlanta attorney, on a blind date arranged by her doctor. They were married on April 12, 1976 in Savannah, Georgia. In 1982 they were blessed by the birth of their son, Garrett McPherson Campbell. Garrett was born prematurely, and it immediately became clear that he would have significant special needs. Ann and Charles confronted Garrett's challenges with determined and loving resolve. As Garrett grew up, Ann combined her teaching experience with her steadfast devotion to enable him to achieve the highest levels of growth and development possible for him. Ann's nurturing and creative teaching made it possible for Garrett to celebrate important personal goals, including his graduation from Northside High School in Atlanta and his completion of a program focused on independent living at the Horizon School in Birmingham, Alabama. Under Ann's tutelage, Garrett developed a love for, and became a connoisseur of, classical music and opera. In 2003 Ann experienced severe pain in her hands, and with her customary diligence, she undertook extensive research to understand her condition, which was limiting her ability to play the harp. She reached a tentative self-diagnosis of scleroderma, a serious autoimmune disease for which there is no known cure. After receiving medical confirmation of her diagnosis of this cruel disease, Ann and Charles visited medical centers across the United States with expertise in treating the symptoms of scleroderma. Ann became a patient of Doctor Fredrick Wigley at the Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, Md. and Dr. Hays Wilson, a rheumatologist in Atlanta. Although she received the most advanced medical treatment then known for scleroderma, the disease was aggressive for nearly a decade during which time Ann had to cope with persistent pain and ultimately the amputation of a finger. The amputation was especially heartbreaking because it meant she could no longer play the harp. With the expert care of her medical team the scleroderma eventually went into remission, but only after inflicting many years of excruciating pain and irreversible harm. Although Ann could no longer perform as a harpist, her love of the harp never faded. She embraced a role as advisor, confidant and encourager to young harpists. She was particularly blessed by her friendship with Elisabeth Remy Johnson, Principal Harpist of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Elisabeth's visits to Ann's home were especially meaningful because in addition to catching up on family news and discussing goings-on in the harp community, Elisabeth would often play one or sometimes all four of Ann's harps, making those visits a true blessing to Ann.



In 2019, Ann was diagnosed with dementia. Her indomitable spirit helped her bravely battle this condition for the rest of her life. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Campbell; and son, Garrett McPherson Campbell, both of Atlanta. She waspredeceased by her parents; and her brother, Allen Grovenstein. Ann was a member of the Cathedral of St. Philip. There will be a private funeral, followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., #105, Danvers, MA. 019123; the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30309; or Salem College, 500 East Salem Ave., Winston Salem, N.C. 27101.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com