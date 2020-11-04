Calderwood, Mary

X

Mrs. Mary Jo "Jodie" Calderwood, age 89 of Jonesboro passed away October 31, 2020. Mrs. Calderwood was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jonesboro Stake and was preceded in death by her husband: Arnold Calderwood. She is survived by her daughter: Gale Calderwood of Jonesboro, son: John ( Suzan) Calderwood of Jefferson, brother: Nelson "Nip" (Mary Elizabeth) Green of Stone Mountain, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Jonesboro Stake. Interment will be at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

