BUSS, Martin John



Martin John Buss, age 92, passed away November 8, 2022 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Martin outlived his wife, Nancy Buss; his parents, Rudolph and Julie Buss; his brother, Godfrey Buss; and his sister, Heidi Buss. He is survived by his four children, Sam, Jonathan, Mary Aileen, and Jeanne Buss; two daughters-in-law, Deaun Moulton and Teresa Buss; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Ian Buss; and one great-grandchild, Maya Buss-Johnson.



