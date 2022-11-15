ajc logo
X

Buss, Martin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUSS, Martin John

Martin John Buss, age 92, passed away November 8, 2022 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Martin outlived his wife, Nancy Buss; his parents, Rudolph and Julie Buss; his brother, Godfrey Buss; and his sister, Heidi Buss. He is survived by his four children, Sam, Jonathan, Mary Aileen, and Jeanne Buss; two daughters-in-law, Deaun Moulton and Teresa Buss; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Ian Buss; and one great-grandchild, Maya Buss-Johnson.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb8h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘We’re still up in the clouds’: Braves’ Michael Harris wins NL Rookie of the Year
4h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
4h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
4h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs withstand RedHawks’ comeback in 77-70 win
2h ago
The Latest

Lawton, Nadine
Jones, Toula
Brooks, James Lee
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
20h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top