BRYANT, Georgia Georgia Campbell Bryant, age 97, peacefully passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020. Georgia was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the second of four children to Greek immigrant parents George and Eleanor Campbell. She was preceded in death by her Husband James Cecil Bryant after 35 years of marriage, her parents, sister Minerva, and brother John. She is survived by her Children and their families: Philip and Julie Bryant, Alan and Frances Bryant, Jim and Joanne Bryant; Grandchildren and their families: Christy Ackeret, Erin Bryant, Andrew and Laura Bryant, Sherri and Joey Hawe, Derek Bryant, Michele Ferranti and Robin Patterson; Great Grandchildren: Jordan Wright, Campbell Ackeret, Harper Ackeret, Miles Bryant, Emily Bryant, Brooks Hawe, Logan Ferranti; Sister: Virginia Harrington; Nieces and their families: Gayle and Monte Rawls, Kim and Carlos Merizaldes, Kelly and Carlos Ruiz, Kristy and Brian Saunders; Nephews and their families: Howard and Janice Smith, David and Kim Harrington; Cousins and families in the US; Cousins and families in Greece. Georgia was a devoted member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Snellville, GA where she attended services and bible study regularly. She was raised in the Greek Orthodox Church and became an Episcopalian upon marriage. Spirituality was a central part of her life. She was an active volunteer in community service and supported charities. Georgia loved to travel and remained active traveling in the US and Europe into her 80's. Georgia was an independent and strong person who kept her own household in to her early 90's. She loved her family and actively participated in all occasion gatherings for holidays, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduations, sporting events, Greek Easter, Greek Festival and other family gatherings. She attended Girls High in Atlanta and began study at what is now Georgia State University. Her work life started with Southern Bell during WW2 where she handled long distance calls as an Operator. She later settled into her career as Executive Secretary of the DeKalb Board of Realtors during the start-up and boom years of the 1950's to 1980's and part time until the late 1990's. She married the love of her life James Cecil Bryant on May 12, 1951 in Atlanta. Cecil was a World War 2 Veteran who served 2 tours of duty in North Africa and India/Burma with the US Army Air Corps. They lived in Decatur and Stone Mountain, Georgia while raising their family of 3 sons. Her Father, George, was a founding member of AHEPA, American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, an international Educational and Philanthropic institution devoted to making the world a better place for all. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 2:30 PM. The Church is not open for in person services so the Memorial Service will be held live online from the church. To attend Georgia's Memorial Service access the Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/stmatthewssnellville. Be sure to "like" it in order to receive information about the memorial service once the church posts the details on their FB page (check closer to the service date). A family graveside ceremony will be held Saturday, August 8th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Georgia's honor may be made to St. Matthews Church Online: https://onrealm.org/stmatthewssnellville/-/give/now. Select fund from drop down arrow; add comments in Memo Or Mail: St. Matthews Episcopal Church 1520 Oak Rd SW Snellville, GA 30078. Please visit asturner.com to leave condolences. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

