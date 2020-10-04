

BRUNDRIDGE, Ronald Gene





On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Ronald Gene Brundridge of Roswell, GA, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 75 from long term complications of Parkinson's Disease. Ron was born September 5, 1945 in Buffalo, Missouri. Ron was raised in a small close-knit community, where he enjoyed the small-town perks of knowing your neighbors, fishing, float trips, and becoming an Eagle Scout. He was a proud graduate of Buffalo High School, Class of 1963, and always looked forward to attending his high school reunions. The close friendships he made through grade school continued throughout his life. He graduated from University of Missouri in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and was a cadet in the Air Force ROTC. After graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force and attended pilot training school. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Clarke Air Force Base in the Philippines from 1969-1970. From 1970-1973, he was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Before leaving for Vietnam, he married Anne Mossman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1969. Upon discharge in the USAF, he was hired by Delta Air Lines, and had a successful career as a pilot from 1973-2003. Anne and Ron raised two sons, Jon and Blair in Miami Shores, FL and Dunwoody, Georgia.



Ron enjoyed Friday night dinners, golfing, and traveling with his friends throughout the US and abroad. He enjoyed baseball (Atlanta Braves), a good college football game (Mizzou), and playing poker at Table 2. He had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller.



Ron was preceded in death by his father, George Ira Brundridge, his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Blair Brundridge Patterson, and stepfather, Howard Patterson.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anne Mossman Brundridge, and two sons Jon (Lisa) of Travelers Rest, SC, and Blair of Alpharetta, GA. He has two granddaughters of Travelers Rest, SC: Ashley (Kevin) Makan and Kirstin (Kevin) Ravan. He has one great-granddaughter: Isabella Grace Makan.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. The family would like to say a special thank you to The Crossings at Webb Bridge Road of Alpharetta, GA and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Cumming, GA for their love and care during his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.

