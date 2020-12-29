BROWN, Marie Zabbia



Marie Zabbia Brown, 84, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but grew up in Independence, Louisiana, the oldest daughter of Joe and Mary Zabbia. She was very proud of her Louisiana heritage though she spent most of her adult life in Atlanta, Georgia.



Marie received her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University and her Master of Education from Georgia State University. She began her career as a social worker for the State of Louisiana before entering the teaching profession. She taught in Louisiana for six years before moving with her husband, Ed Brown, to Memphis, Tennessee. The family moved to Atlanta in 1969, where Marie went on to teach for 26 years in the DeKalb County School system.



Above all, Marie loved her family and spoke often of how blessed she was to have her children and grandchildren live close by.



She was an active and longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (IHM). She was an avid bridge player and loved to play with her friends at IHM and Druid Hills Golf Club. Marie loved her friends and kept in touch with the retired teachers from Hawthorne Elementary and her classmates from Southeastern Louisiana University (the Golden Grads).



Marie is survived by her son Brian Brown (Kathleen); daughter Jean Marie Drezek (Lester); five loving grandchildren, Kevin, Katie and Brendan Brown and Grant and Claire Drezek; and a host of special friends and dedicated caregivers. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Brown.



The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. Facemasks will be required for all attending, and all current public health precautions will be in place.

