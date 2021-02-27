Brown, Charlotte

X

Charlotte Lee Brown, 77, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away February 24, 2021. Service will be held on a future date at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, Peachtree Corners, GA. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Joseph Brown; father, Michael Geletka; mother, Phyllis Montgomery and daughter, Abigail Lee Blackford. She is survived by son, Timothy Michael Brown (Jessica); brother, Richard Geletka (Gayle); son-in-law, Robert Blackford; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Talen, Dylan, Benjamin and Sophie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



