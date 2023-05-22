X

Bond, Shirley

BOND, Shirley

We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Shirley Ann (Jones) Bond of Dallas, GA, on May 9, 2023. She was born on August 1, 1937, in the small town of Tignall, Georgia, to Howard and Mae Jones, and was the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis B. Bond, and leaves behind her beloved family, Robin Phillips, Lisa Byars, Tim Byars, Callan Byars, Cristina Brophy, Greg Brophy, Mitch Brophy, Nick Brophy, Michael Bond and Tasha Chappell.

Shirley was a maverick with a passion for life and was most definitely ahead of her time. In today's world, she would have been an influencer. She had so many admirable and wonderful talents. Everything she did on a daily basis was well thought out and orchestrated beautifully from the meals she prepared to the way she dressed, and the home she decorated. She was a talented gardener and always had a beautiful yard full of flowers, bringing them indoors on a weekly basis, to be enjoyed. She was a prolific reader, self-taught and well-educated. She cherished her book collection, rereading her favorites multiple times. She loved every day of her life. She had four children and would tell everyone they were her biggest accomplishment and would often say "my children and their families are my life." Her favorite memories were family gatherings with all her children, grandchildren and her children's spouses. She was loved and greatly admired by those who knew her. Her family adored her and will miss her so much. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.

